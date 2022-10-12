NZCTU Calls On Government To Urgently Address The Pacific Pay Gap

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is calling on the Government to urgently introduce pay transparency legislation, following the release of the Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry report.

Released today, the report outlines the barriers that Pacific people face in employment and the key recommendations to address these issues.

Komiti Pasefika Co-Convenors Caroline Mareko and Nia Bartley were particularly supportive of the recommendations to introduce pay transparency legislation and establish a national pay equity taskforce. These measures would help ensure Pacific, Māori and ethnic pay gaps are closed by 2042

“Everyone needs to make this a priority. An amendment to the Equal Pay Act 1972 to include ethnicity together with Pay Transparency legislation and a National Pay Equity Taskforce will assist with eliminating pay gaps for Pasefika, and other ethnic and marginalised groups.

"Being paid 25% less in comparison to a Pakeha male is neither aspirational nor empowering. The well entrenched social engineering has achieved the opposite to the view of Aotearoa New Zealand as an egalitarian nation. Truthfully, it is a myth for Pasefika people.

“Bias, discrimination, racism and inaction have contributed to the serious injustices denying Pasefika people their dues in respects with decent and fair remuneration, safe work and living conditions, vast & rewarding career and leadership opportunities.”

In the report, the Human Right Commission said Pacific workers, the Government, unions, and employers all have a role to play in adopting the recommendations.

“Once Pasefika are treated with true fairness and respect, then all will benefit."

