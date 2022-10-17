Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water Issues Under The Spotlight At Major Conference

Monday, 17 October 2022, 8:53 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Three waters reform and the need for resilience in the face of climate change are among the key topics at the Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2022 which gets underway tomorrow at Te Pae in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

More than 1000 delegates are expected to attend the annual event which attracts leaders and professionals from across the water services industry and business.

Water New Zealand Chief Executive Gillian Blythe says Aotearoa New Zealand is facing some major issues around three waters reform and the need to provide safe, reliable and affordable water services.

“There are some big challenges ahead of us. We need to find an affordable way to upgrade our ageing infrastructure to meet current and future demands. We curently lose around 20 percent of the water in our national network because of leaking pipes.

“We need to become more resilient in the face of climate change and extreme weather events and we need to use water more efficiently and effectively.

“As citizens of Aotearoa New Zealand, we all want to be able to swim in our rivers, lakes and beaches so we must address issues around our sewage overflows and the unacceptably high number of wastewater treatment plants operating without resource consents or in breach of their consents.”

The conference focuses on the many innovative and exciting solutions in development, both here and internationally. Visitors to the Expo will be able to talk to exhibitors from 150 organisations about current and future technological developments.

“We’re talking about things such as generating power from wastewater, achieving net zero carbon emissions, digital technology, modelling and so on.

“But we will need to have the capacity and scale to innovate and modernise. We will also need a highly skilled workforce across a wide range of occupations.”

Keynote speakers at the conference include Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Te Kura Taka Pini Chief Executive, Gabrielle Huria, Taumata Arowai Chief Executive Bill Bayfield and former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson.

The conference runs over two and a half days with a pre-conference workshop beginning today. The new water services regulator, Taumata Arowai and the Department of Internal Affairs will focus on the new risk management landscape and other current issues.

See the conference programme.

Keynote and thought leadership presentations will be live-streamed for media. Please contact Debra.harrington@waternz.org.nz tel 027 202 8857 if you would like access to the live streaming or further information.

Water New Zealand is a national not for profit organisation that promotes the sustainable management and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Three Waters (drinking, waste and stormwater).
 

We provide and share technical advice, innovation and address issues of climate change, resilience and the environment.
Our 3000 members come from the full industry supply chain including professionals, engineers, technicians, consultants, researchers, academics and those employed in all aspects of water service delivery.


We support the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Mana o te Wai.


Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora ngā tāngata – if the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy.

Water New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 