Youth Forum With Climate Change Minister James Shaw, Thursday 20 October, 7-8pm.

A panel representing Aotearoa’s rangatahi climate change leaders will raise their voices and share their concerns, views and aspirations for change with Climate Change Minister James Shaw before he heads to the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

Hosted by Save the Children New Zealand, and featuring rangatahi environmentalists and climate change leaders (including a youth representative from Forest and Bird Youth) will hear from the Minister on New Zealand’s plans for COP27, before asking their most pressing questions and sharing their hopes for a better world.

"The children and young people of Aotearoa are the least responsible for climate change, but they, and their children, are the ones who will live with its consequences," says Save the Children’s Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"Already, at home and around the world, we’re beginning to see the result of climate change with floods, droughts, heatwaves and more extreme weather events. This is an important opportunity to ensure the ideas and insights of Aotearoa’s youth are heard ahead of this global event.

"In Aotearoa and around the world youth are leading conversations around climate change and taking action on climate change mitigation and adaptation. Youth participation is crucial as world leaders negotiate and review policies around climate change at COP 27."

COP 27 (the UN Conference on Climate Change) will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from 6 - 18 November, with Climate Change Minister James Shaw and a New Zealand delegation in attendance.

The Youth Forum will be held at 7pm Thursday October 20, 2022. Media wishing to attend this virtual event can do so here.

