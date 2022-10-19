New Zealand Flush With Jobs Despite Recession Fears

New Zealand employers remain on a hiring blitz according to the latest RCSA Jobs Report.

The National Job Index climbed 3.9% in the last three months, a huge rebound from the last quarter when it fell a staggering 8.8%.

“This latest data indicates most employers are ignoring the negative narrative around inflation and interest rates and are forging ahead with the hiring process,” RCSA CEO Charles Cameron stated.

“Staff shortages remain a huge issue across New Zealand and skills shortages continue to impact business operations across a whole range of sectors. Job opportunities have grown 20.5% this September, compared to the same time last year.”

Financial services is an interesting exception, with job opportunities remaining unusually weak. Postings in the sector fell 17.4% this quarter, in line with a similar decline in the previous quarter.

“Employers in financial services are far less inclined to increase headcount right now. I guess it’s not surprising this sector is more cautious in a climate of economic change, given its closeness to predictions of downturn.”

In the last quarter permanent job postings rose 4.0% while flexible work opportunities grew by 3.6%.

“Stronger growth in permanent role advertisements suggests that finding and ‘locking in’ talent remains the top priority for most New Zealand employers. Ordinarily we see employers prioritise flexibility in uncertain times, but huge talent shortages mean skills and stability remain king for NZ businesses right now,” stated Cameron.

Job opportunities in Accommodation and food services hit record levels in August, climbing 16.7%. Filling those positions remains challenging, despite large increases in hourly rates.

“It’s tough for tourism providers. Many workers left the industry during the pandemic, and they don’t seem to be returning.”

Job postings for Public Administration roles rose 22.4% for the quarter.

“It’s the public sector that really seems to be thriving. Government funded employment initiatives and infrastructure projects is seeing that space boom,” said Charles.

https://www.thejobsreport.com.au/reports-insights/

The RCSA Jobs Report is a quarterly report on job demand and job opportunities within Australia and New Zealand. Breaking the job market down by industry, occupation and region. It draws upon more than 6,500 job data sources to ensure accuracy. Data is collected from employer, recruiter, and niche job boards across Australia and New Zealand.

About RCSA

RCSA is the peak industry body for recruitment and staffing in Australia and New Zealand representing over 2,000 Corporate and Individual Members.

RCSA promotes and facilitates professional practice in recruitment and staffing. It sets benchmarks for industry standards through representation, education, research and advisory support to member businesses and professionals who are bound by the RCSA Code for Professional Conduct. RCSA’s StaffSure certification program helps business, government, and workers to identify and partner with professional staffing organisations.

RCSA is a proud member of the World Employment Confederation, the voice of the employment industry globally, representing labour market enablers across 50 countries.

