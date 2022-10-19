Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Flush With Jobs Despite Recession Fears

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: RCSA

New Zealand employers remain on a hiring blitz according to the latest RCSA Jobs Report.

The National Job Index climbed 3.9% in the last three months, a huge rebound from the last quarter when it fell a staggering 8.8%.

“This latest data indicates most employers are ignoring the negative narrative around inflation and interest rates and are forging ahead with the hiring process,” RCSA CEO Charles Cameron stated.

“Staff shortages remain a huge issue across New Zealand and skills shortages continue to impact business operations across a whole range of sectors. Job opportunities have grown 20.5% this September, compared to the same time last year.”

Financial services is an interesting exception, with job opportunities remaining unusually weak. Postings in the sector fell 17.4% this quarter, in line with a similar decline in the previous quarter.

“Employers in financial services are far less inclined to increase headcount right now. I guess it’s not surprising this sector is more cautious in a climate of economic change, given its closeness to predictions of downturn.”

In the last quarter permanent job postings rose 4.0% while flexible work opportunities grew by 3.6%.

“Stronger growth in permanent role advertisements suggests that finding and ‘locking in’ talent remains the top priority for most New Zealand employers. Ordinarily we see employers prioritise flexibility in uncertain times, but huge talent shortages mean skills and stability remain king for NZ businesses right now,” stated Cameron.

Job opportunities in Accommodation and food services hit record levels in August, climbing 16.7%. Filling those positions remains challenging, despite large increases in hourly rates.

“It’s tough for tourism providers. Many workers left the industry during the pandemic, and they don’t seem to be returning.”

Job postings for Public Administration roles rose 22.4% for the quarter.

“It’s the public sector that really seems to be thriving. Government funded employment initiatives and infrastructure projects is seeing that space boom,” said Charles.

https://www.thejobsreport.com.au/reports-insights/

 

The RCSA Jobs Report is a quarterly report on job demand and job opportunities within Australia and New Zealand. Breaking the job market down by industry, occupation and region. It draws upon more than 6,500 job data sources to ensure accuracy. Data is collected from employer, recruiter, and niche job boards across Australia and New Zealand.

About RCSA

RCSA is the peak industry body for recruitment and staffing in Australia and New Zealand representing over 2,000 Corporate and Individual Members.

RCSA promotes and facilitates professional practice in recruitment and staffing. It sets benchmarks for industry standards through representation, education, research and advisory support to member businesses and professionals who are bound by the RCSA Code for Professional Conduct. RCSA’s StaffSure certification program helps business, government, and workers to identify and partner with professional staffing organisations.

RCSA is a proud member of the World Employment Confederation, the voice of the employment industry globally, representing labour market enablers across 50 countries.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RCSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 