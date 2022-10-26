Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Secretary For Women And Chief Executive Ministry For Women Appointed

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Kellie Coombes to the position of Secretary for Women and Chief Executive, Ministry for Women.

The Ministry for Women leads and influences key policy makers, government agencies, women’s non-government organisations and stakeholders in their decisions, to improve outcomes for women, their families, and New Zealanders as a whole.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Ms Coombes to this role,” Ms Quilter said.

“She has broad Public Service leadership experience in multiple functions, including operational, strategy, policy, and monitoring.”

Ms Coombes is currently Acting Secretary for Women and Chief Executive, Ministry for Women. She has an extensive public service career spanning operational, policy, governance and system leadership roles. She began her career in policy roles at the Ministry of Education, the Department of Labour and the Wellington City Council. She then moved to the Ministry of Social Development and over 10 years undertook a number of policy and leadership roles. Before starting as Acting Secretary for Women, Ms Coombes was the Deputy Commissioner (System and Agency Performance) at the Public Service Commission.

“While acting in the role, role Ms Coombes has successfully led the Ministry to deliver on key priorities and has increased the organisation’s capacity and capability to lead and influence across the Public Service,” said Ms Quilter

“Ms Coombes is deeply invested in the purpose of the Ministry for Women, and has demonstrated her commitment, enthusiasm and preparedness to lead that organisation.”

Ms Coombes holds a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours (Public Policy) from Victoria University of Wellington.

She has been appointed for five years from 25 October 2022.

Biography

Ms Coombes started her Public Service career as a policy analyst at the Ministry of Education, later moving to the Department of Labour and the Wellington City Council.

From 2005 to 2015 Ms Coombes worked in a number of roles at the Ministry of Social Development, including Acting Director Policy, Governance and Operations (Social Policy and Knowledge) and Acting General Manager, Care and Protection Support (Child Youth and Family).

She was then Private Secretary for the Office of the Minister of State Services (2015-2016) before moving Director, Office of the Head of State Services at the then State Services Commission.

In 2018, Ms Coombes became Deputy Commissioner (System and Agency Performance) at the Public Service Commission.

In 2021 Ms Coombes was appointed Acting Secretary for Women and Chief Executive, Ministry for Women.

