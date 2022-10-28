Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The International Treaty Examination Of The WTO Joint Initiative On Services Domestic Regulation

Friday, 28 October 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is seeking public submissions about the international treaty examination of the World Trade Organization Joint Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation.

The joint initiative would implement new domestic regulation rules (or “disciplines”) aimed at increasing transparency, predictability and efficiency of authorisation procedures for service providers hoping to do business in foreign markets. Negotiations were concluded in December 2021 and New Zealand alongside 66 other World Trade Organization members adopted a Declaration announcing the successful conclusion.

Developing disciplines on services domestic regulations has been a long-standing trade policy objective for New Zealand. The disciplines in the Joint Initiative cover licensing and qualification requirements and technical standards, including obligations that require:

· authorities to allow a reasonable amount of time for submissions of applications

· authorities to accept authenticated and/or electronic versions of applications

· authorities to process applications in an efficient and transparent manner

· fees for authorisation to be reasonable and transparent

· the publication of procedures for obtaining, maintaining, amending and renewing authorisation

· stakeholders such as interested services suppliers to have an opportunity to comment on proposed laws and regulations affecting authorisation, as well as procedures and administrative rulings.

No changes are proposed to New Zealand’s legislation specifically in response to the Joint Initiative. To give effect to the disciplines agreed to participants must inscribe them into their General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) Schedules as additional commitments under Article XVIII.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the treaty examination by 11.59pm on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the Joint Initiative

· Read the National Interest Analysis

· Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 



Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 