Regional And Unitary Councils Welcome Progress On Future Of Local Government Review

Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa commend the draft Future of Local Government Review report released today for its focus on wellbeing and strengthened local democracy.

Michael McCartney, Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor for Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa said the regional sector is encouraging bold thinking about the system of local government going forward.

“We know the future is going to be different to the past. We must continue to adapt to put all regions across New Zealand in the best possible position to respond to the challenges and opportunities that come with change. Our future will require regionally enabled and locally delivered solutions,” Mr McCartney said.

The draft report recognises the vital role of managing the commons. Mr McCartney explained the current role of regional and unitary councils in delivering resource management across Aotearoa, partnering with tangata whenua and central government in many areas.

“We have extensive knowledge of our catchments and communities, as well as a strong connection to Te Ao Māori. Our work in priority areas of regional transport, climate change, biodiversity, natural hazards, and land, air, and water management is powered by scientists, engineers, technicians, kaihautū, planners, land managers, and community relations officers.

“The regional sector is best placed to navigate natural resource management into the future.

“However, to meet the scale of the challenges ahead, we must have the resources to build more climate change and natural hazard resilience, facilitate greater community decision-making, and gather the necessary information to make sound decisions for now and future generations.

“Co-investment from central government in resilience infrastructure, the principle of intergenerational equity, and agile service delivery models must be part of the way forward.

Mr McCartney added that Te Uru Kahika are 100% behind the focus on wellbeing in the review.

“While many decisions which impact on wellbeing are taken at a central government level, flexibility for greater decision making at a regional level will allow local priorities and regional-specific solutions to be given greater consideration.

“We also endorse the draft report’s commitment to ensuring local government gives effect to the principles of Te Tiriti and as a regional sector have provided our strong view that this must be a core design feature of any future local government system.

“This review is a once in a generation chance to strengthen local democracy and shape a system that delivers long term wellbeing in Aotearoa. We urge all New Zealanders to think not only of the day-to-day services local government provide, but also the wider environmental and societal challenges they are managing, and then have their say on the Future of Local Government,” said Mr McCartney.

Feedback and submissions on the draft report is open until 28 February 2023.

