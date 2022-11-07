Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Spinoff To Examine Pornography In Groundbreaking Week Of Content

Monday, 7 November 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: The Spinoff

Aotearoa, it’s time we had “the talk” about porn. The Spinoff launches Porn Week on November 7, an entire week of content dedicated to our relationship with pornography and brought to you in partnership with Netsafe.

The week will coincide with the launch of Chris and Eli’s Porn Revolution on The Spinoff, a new six-part documentary series in which local comedians Chris Parker and Eli Matthewson start a campaign to get Aotearoa to talk about porn.

Together we are asking some big questions. Who owns all the online porn that we consume? How are sites like OnlyFans changing the dynamics of the industry? What impact is online porn having on our rangatahi? Can porn be ethical, artful, even feminist? How should parents and schools be responding to the rise in porn consumption? And how does sex as depicted in porn compare to sex in real life?

Pornography is more popular than ever and ignoring it isn’t going to change the fact that Pornhub gets over 115 million views a day with 13 videos uploaded per minute. Sites like this now form the basis for many young people’s sexual education – a 2018 study found that 75% of boys and 58% of girls had watched pornography, and that 25% of those who have watched pornography were exposed at 12 years or younger.

“In today’s ‘always online’ world, no information-vacuum goes unfilled. Search engines and apps are at the tips of everyone’s fingers serving up information to all.” Says Netsafe CEO Brent Carey. “

“We are partnering with The Spinoff to deliver a level of creativeness to a topic that kids often struggle to talk about. Throughout the week we will be raising awareness about pornography and promoting positive online experiences by removing the taboo of sexual conversations.”

There’s much to be critical of when it comes to pornography, but it won’t be all doom and gloom. Porn Week will also tell the stories of people who have porn to thank for helping them realise their own identities, and content creators who are taking back the power on user-led platforms like OnlyFans. We’ll speak to the producers building an ethical porn empire, and the team who made Aotearoa’s only feature length gay pornographic film in 2011.

Bringing you these issues in a range of digestible formats, from Toby Morris’s Side Eye comics to data visualisations, Porn Week will take a taboo topic and thrust it into the public domain in a way that no mainstream media site has done before. There will be uncomfortable conversations, there will be hilarious confessions, and there will probably be a few parts that are NSFW. We aren’t claiming to have all the answers, but we’ve got to start somewhere.

“Porn Week and Chris and Eli’s Porn Revolution are big steps for us at The Spinoff to start some long overdue conversations about pornography and our relationships to it,” says Spinoff editor Madeleine Chapman. “We’re so grateful to be partnering with Netsafe to get Aotearoa talking about porn in an open and humane way.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Spinoff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 