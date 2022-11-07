Not Another™ Porn Week Campaign Launches

New Zealand creative agency Not Another™ is today launching the nationwide Porn Week campaign for its client, Netsafe New Zealand.

Visit www.pornweek.nz for more.

Porn Week aims to take something that’s on the mind of many teens – porn – out of the shadows and on the table for discussion.

Netsafe came to Sumner Beach-based Not Another™ with the task of kick-starting a national conversation about the effects – good and bad – of porn on young people.

“Porn is one of the most taboo subjects and we wanted to break any awkwardness people have in talking about it by developing a campaign that is totally unapologetic in its creative and language,” Not Another™ co-founder Mark Townshend says.

“We had to be really sensitive in nailing the balance between being eye-catching while ensuring we didn’t embarrass or alienate the teenagers and their parents we’re targeting with the campaign. The playfulness of the balloons hits the perfect mark of sexual suggestiveness while still being totally approachable and unintimidating.”

Not Another™ was chosen as the creative partner by Netsafe because of the agency’s experience in producing other social impact campaigns such as SCAM Gallery for Facebook/Meta and Dial it Down for the Human Rights Commission.

Tackling a taboo subject like porn didn’t come without its challenges.

“Developing the language and key messages for the campaign was one of the most fun, yet challenging, projects I’ve ever worked on,” Not Another™ co-founder Adrien Taylor adds.

“How do you convince teenagers and their parents that they should have conversations about porn? By having a bit of fun with the messages, but also relaying the importance of why they need to be having those conversations.”

“With that in mind, we can all ‘come together’ to talk about the fact porn often depicts violence, racism, and a lack of consent that can all adversely affect young people’s sexual lives.”

The Porn Week campaign runs for a week between Monday 7th and Sunday 13th November.

