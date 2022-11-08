Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cycling Advocates Call For Climate Action, At COP27

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Cycling Advocates Network

As the COP27 climate conference starts, cycling advocates are calling on the NZ Government and cities to invest more in cycling.

“Bike lanes are the best bang for buck in transport,” says Patrick Morgan from Cycling Action Network (CAN).

He says enabling more people to cycle is essential to achieving the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, yet cycling lacks priority in the transport mix and the wider climate agenda.

“We call on governments and cities to invest more in walking and cycling, to achieve climate goals and improve people’s lives.”

“Let's unlock walking and cycling’s potential to accelerate achieving our climate goals and other benefits, through greater prioritisation and investment.”

He says enabling a bigger share of urban trips to be walked and cycled is a quick, affordable and reliable way to significantly reduce transport emissions, traffic congestion and road casualties.

“It will also deliver improved public health, stronger economies and fairer societies.”

Transport is responsible for 27 percent of global carbon emissions, and is the sector with the strongest growth in emissions. Road vehicles account for nearly three quarters of transport CO2 emissions and these numbers are not decreasing.

Mr Morgan says the potential for replacing motorised vehicle trips with walking and cycling is huge and within our grasp.


Two thirds of urban trips in New Zealand are shorter than 6 kilometres according to the Ministry of Transport, with most of them currently travelled by motorised vehicles.

“Walking and cycling could replace a significant proportion of these short trips. Electric bicycles expand this potential further still. Walking or cycling 30 minutes a day is enough to meet WHO health requirements and reduce the risk of premature death by 20 to 30 percent.”

CAN issued the call for action in partnership with the Partnership for Active Travel and Health (PATH), a new coalition walking and cycling advocates. PATH is calling on governments and cities to make a commitment to walking and cycling as a key solution to the climate, health and equity challenges which we face.

https://pathforwalkingcycling.com/cop27

https://can.org.nz/climate_action

