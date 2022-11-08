Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call From Disabled People For Accessibility Bill To Go Back To The Drawing Board – United Nations Recommends Co-design

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly

Disabled people are hugely disappointed by the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill which will do little to improve accessibility unless it is redrafted, the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) says.

“Really, this legislation needs to go back to the drawing board,” DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker says. “The bill is structurally flawed in its design. It needs to be redrafted, and that needs to be done with disabled people, tangata whaikaha Māori, DPOs and the wider disabled community.”

“Most of what is in the bill contains little of meaningful substance and could be achieved without legislation.

“Disabled people face accessibility barriers in every aspect of our lives. Inaccessible buildings, information, transport and services impact on our rights, such as access to employment and housing, and on our health and wellbeing.

“Disabled people have been calling for years for laws to ensure accessibility, yet this Bill simply offers a committee which can make recommendations. We don’t need another report or committee. What we need is enforceable rights – a Bill with teeth.

“Our members have told us that they believe that this bill will, at best, make little difference to disabled people’s lives.

“Even worse is the fear it will actually slow down progress on accessibility. If there’s an expectation that every accessibility workstream across Government has to go through a single committee, progress will likely slow to a snail’s pace with everything bogged down in a bureaucratic bottle neck.

“There’s also a real risk that recommendations made by an advisory committee will simply not get actioned. Over the years there have been numerous reports making specific recommendations to improve accessibility, yet very few of these have ever been actioned by government.

“What is needed is needed is meaningful action on setting, updating or enforcing minimum standards of accessibility across a range of domains. This will require an independent crown entity to be set up to lead this work. An advisory committee is simply not an appropriate structure for this work.”

A recent United Nations report recommends addressing concerns about the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill by establishing a co-design and co-production process with Disabled People’s Organisations following release of the select committee’s report.

“DPA has made a submission to the select committee recommending the bill be redrafted via a genuine co-design and co-production process with disabled people, DPO’s and the wider disabled community, as recommended by the UN,” Ms Walker says.

Disabled Persons Assembly NZ www.dpa.org.nz

We work on systemic change for the equity of disabled people

Disabled Persons Assembly NZ (DPA) is a not-for-profit pan-impairment Disabled People’s Organisation run by and for disabled people.

We drive systemic change through:

  • Leadership: reflecting the collective voice of disabled people, locally, nationally and internationally.
  • Information and advice: informing and advising on policies impacting on the lives of disabled people.
  • Advocacy: supporting disabled people to have a voice, including a collective voice, in society.
  • Monitoring: monitoring and giving feedback on existing laws, policies and practices about and relevant to disabled people.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Disabled Persons Assembly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 