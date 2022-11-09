Peter Wakeman Is Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Candidate For Hamilton West

Big Parties say they are the underdogs, making the Aotearoa Legalise cannabis Party the Favourite?

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party will reduce the role of gangs in cannabis distribution and help steer youth away from crime.

Peter Wakeman (non-smoker, retired jet airline pilot) is running in the Hamilton West by-election for the Aotearoa Legalise cannabis Party and says “Despite over 48% voting in the referendum on cannabis wanting action, nothing has happened, even though this figure is higher than the current polling of any political party. Some political parties get their agenda with less than 5% when they win an electorate seat and have succeeded in getting government to change policy and laws.”

Current laws and policy (or lack of policy) empower the gangs over recreational and otherwise law-abiding cannabis consumers. Affordable medical cannabis is still out of reach for most people.

This is an opportunity to share how the policy of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party will solve many problems in our society. Starting with the toughest problems of gangs and the youth lack of respect for rule of law. Youth have been misinformed about cannabis which has put them in danger of not believing credible messages about synthetic substances, P, and other more addictive drugs.”

Our policy proposes an R!8 regulated system with education not punishment increasing respect for the law”

The government has lost credibility and there is a feeling of betrayal by PM Jacinda Ardern not telling the public which way she was going to vote in the cannabis referendum, until after the election, when she confirmed she voted yes. National do not even wish to address the issue.

Wakeman was alarmed after speaking with some people in Hamilton West. Many do not like the red or the blue team and do not wish to vote for anybody. An election win for the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis party will address Poverty, homelessness, and youth dysfunction. People are struggling and our systems are worn down. Insufficient planning for increased immigration puts pressure on limited resources including housing leading to shortages and increased rents.

Ending prohibition will save the government money and generate extra tax which must be diverted into health, education, and social welfare systems. Cannabis Law Reform will allow the development of the sustainable Hemp, Medicinal and Recreational industries worth billions and already going strong overseas. New Zealand needs smarten up and catch up.

© Scoop Media

