NZPFU Cancels Tomorrows Strike

The NZPFU and FENZ have been negotiating over the past two days and significant progress has been made but settlement is yet to be reached.

As a result the NZPFU National Committee has determined to cancel tomorrow’s (Friday 11 November) strike which was a complete stoppage from 11am to 12 noon.

The omnibus of bans continues unchanged.

Other notified strike action remains in place including the Monday 14th November complete stoppage.

© Scoop Media

