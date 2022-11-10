NZPFU Cancels Tomorrows Strike
Thursday, 10 November 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: NZPFU
The NZPFU and FENZ have been negotiating over the
past two days and significant progress has been made but
settlement is yet to be reached.
As a result
the NZPFU National Committee has determined to cancel
tomorrow’s (Friday 11 November) strike which was a
complete stoppage from 11am to 12 noon.
The omnibus of
bans continues unchanged.
Other notified strike action
remains in place including the Monday 14th November complete
stoppage.
