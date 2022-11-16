Nando’s And Pita Pit’s Double-standards On Chicken Welfare Exposed In New Campaign

Animals Aotearoa has launched a petition to Nando’s and Pita Pit for selling suffering and for failing to provide their New Zealand customers with the same standards of chicken meat as they do overseas. Within the first week, over 1500 people have added their names, calling Nando’s and Pita Pit out for selling meat from chickens that have been bred to suffer.

The petition asks Nando’s and Pita Pit to sign the science-based Better Chicken Commitment in New Zealand, following on from other well-known brands, including Domino’s.

Nando’s and Pita Pit were among the first movers in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, in signing the Better Chicken Commitment as early as 2018. This campaign highlights the inaction of these companies to address the severe and widespread animal suffering caused by using abnormally fast-growing chicken breeds in their New Zealand supply chains.

Mona Oliver, Campaign Director of Animals Aotearoa says it’s time these fast-food chains stop dragging their heels.

“Nando’s and Pita Pit clearly recognise that their overseas customers deserve and want higher welfare for chickens, so why the double-standards for us? Animal welfare has no borders. Do they think that Kiwis don’t care about animal welfare?”

“Nando’s and Pita Pit serve chicken meat from birds bred to suffer. The unnatural breeds used, grow abnormally fast, resulting in painful lameness for many chickens, as well as breathing issues and even organ failure. Many of these birds live in chronic pain because they’ve been bred to grow faster than nature intended.”

The Better Chicken Commitment significantly improves how chickens are raised and slaughtered. Most importantly, these standards mean the farming of healthier, more naturally-growing chicken breeds on farms that provide more space per bird, perches to rest on and natural light.

“Nando's and Pita Pit customers are being duped with the phrase ‘free-range chicken’, with these fast-food chains implying the chickens they serve had good lives. We are exposing what their customers are really being sold. The reality is abnormally fast-growing chickens who struggle to walk and many never get outside the dirty, crowded sheds.”

Customers of Nando’s and Pita Pit are being encouraged to sign a petition asking these fast-food chains to sign the Better Chicken Commitment.



