Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

It’s Time To Turn Off The Tap On Three Waters

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

The Opportunities Party proposes a new Ministry of Water Works

‘It’s time to turn off the tap on the Three Waters Reform and rethink the proposals’, says Raf Manji, Leader of The Opportunities Party (TOP).

“Everyone wants safe and clean drinking water, and a wastewater system that works”, Manji said, noting that The Opportunities Party is supportive of the newly created water regulator, Taumata Arowai. “But, we are concerned about the financial structure of the proposed new water entities. The Prime Minister has talked about balance-sheet separation to limit councils’ influence over water assets, but this funding structure is highly-risky and completely unnecessary.”

Manji pointed to the recent change in funding plans for Kāinga Ora, the Government’s housing agency, which is now proposing to access funding directly from the Crown, instead of issuing bonds in the private debt markets. “Cabinet has finally realised that it’s cheaper to fund core public expenditure from the Crown balance sheet and that doing so, provides more certainty around what Kāinga Ora can deliver in the future. The Government should apply the same thinking to funding water infrastructure” Manji said.

By setting up off-Crown balance sheet entities, the Government is simply shifting debt obligations, but increasing costs and introducing a higher risk profile. The debt markets are already naturally wary of extending too much credit to these artificial structures, even when they believe the Crown will stand behind those debts.

This debt challenge extends to Local Government too. Before Local Government moves 30 percent or more of its balance sheet and transfers those assets to new and untested structures, the Government needs to work out what future Local Government structures will look like. Otherwise, it’s just a highly risky proposition which doesn’t prepare for any future changes.

The Opportunities Party is proposing a sensible alternative to Three Waters which uses a cheaper, more secure and lower risk funding model. Efficiency is also top of mind, with the development of a 30 year publicly funded infrastructure plan to upgrade our water infrastructure creating economies of scale. TOP proposes to:

  • Maintain Crown funding through Crown Infrastructure Partners.
  • Create a national 30 year water infrastructure strategy, funded via 30 year infrastructure bonds issued by the Crown.
  • Set up a Ministry of Water Works to commission and oversee the infrastructure upgrades required.
  • Create an Alliance Contracting Model to work on rolling 10 year delivery plans building on the SCIRT and Watercare models.
  • Ensure Iwi interests in water are addressed at the local level.

Manji says, ‘This approach will provide the cheapest, most secure and efficient combination of funding, oversight and delivery for New Zealand’s water infrastructure. And together, with Taumata Arowai, will ensure safe, clean drinking water and waste disposal for the whole country’.

The current Three Waters proposal needs to be paused and reconsidered.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Opportunities Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 