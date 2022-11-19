Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Confirmation Of 2022-2023 Work Programme

Saturday, 19 November 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Law Commission

On Friday 18 November, the Minister responsible for Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission, Hon Kiritapu Allan, referred to the Commission the following issues:

  • Legal responses to hate-motivated offending;
  • Legal responses to speech that expresses hostility towards, or contempt for, people who share a common characteristic;
  • Protections in the Human Rights Act 1993 for transgender people, non-binary people and people with diverse sex characteristics, including whether to change the prohibited grounds of discrimination in section 21 of the Human Rights Act.

The Commission will now consider how best to progress its review of these issues. We hope to provide further information about how we intend to proceed by the end of 2022. This information will be published on the Commission’s website and sent to its mailing list. You can subscribe to the mailing list at www.lawcom.govt.nz/subscribe.

The Commission has no further comment to make about the new reference at this time.

During 2022, the Commission has published two final reports – on class actions and litigation funding, and on surrogacy. It has also published a study paper on the legal framework for emergencies. As well, the Commission has published terms of reference for two new reviews: the third review of the Evidence Act 2006, and public safety and serious offenders.

Consultation will open on a preliminary issues paper on adult decision-making capacity later this month. The Commission anticipates it will produce a study paper on tikanga Māori in the 2022/23 year.

Background:

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission is an independent, publicly funded, an advisory body established by statute to undertake and promote the systematic review, reform and development of the law of Aotearoa New Zealand. Its purpose is to help achieve law that is just, principled, and accessible. The Commission provides law reform advice to Government in respect of projects included within a work programme agreed with the Minister of Justice. It also publishes occasional study papers that provide the Government, the judiciary, researchers and others with detailed analyses of issues considered to be materially relevant to the ongoing development of the law.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Law Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 