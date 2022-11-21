Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

COP Officials Eating Our Resources

Monday, 21 November 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

Although it is widely agreed that red meat is a leading driver of climate change, VIPs have been eating beef medallions and salmon during this year’s COP conference. This blatant disregard for following the science when it comes to climate change makes a mockery of the whole process. These people are supposed to be agreeing to global emissions reductions, yet do nothing themselves!

For 27 years government officials have been meeting to forge agreements on reducing carbon emissions. There is now a 50% chance that global warming will hit the 1.5C within the next decade. This figure was the maximum rise in global mean temperature that would keep the planet at human liveable temperatures. The use of oil is the major contributor to the continual rise, and animal agriculture is an unnecessary use of said oil. It also contributes to climate change by deforestation, the demise of wildlife and their habitats, causing a massive imbalance in the Earth’s delicate ecosystem.

"The elephant in the room once again at COP is animal agriculture,” said Vegan Society Spokesperson, Claire Insley, “it is shameful that VIPs at COP are stuffing their faces with high carbon catering, whilst purportedly discussing how to reduce global emissions. The answer is literally staring them in their faces! The world needs us to grow more plants, eat more plants and stop cutting down the forests to provide land to grow crops to feed beef cattle to feed humans.”

The fact that the solutions to climate change already exist, that they are not being implemented due to Big Oil and Big Ag, who want to keep the damaging status quo, shows what a farce these COP talks are. The world needs COP actions, not more non-binding agreements set up for dates in the future. A future which is rapidly losing viability. These annual conferences are supposed to be about reducing global emissions, yet emissions continue to rise, propping up polluting industries is what they are really all about.

The actions are simple and available to us now. Technology is not going to fix the climate crisis, growing more trees and reforesting the planet will. Globally humanity must start looking after the forests, stop cutting down the trees, grow and eat more plants. Reduction of animal agriculture is key, as it is a massive use of the precious resources left, and contributes hugely to climate change.

More than ever the world needs action, not agreements.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 