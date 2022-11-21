E Tipu E Rea Tautoko #MakeIt16 Supreme Court Decision

E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services are pleased to see the Supreme Court decision today that declining 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote is inconsistent with the New Zealand Bill of Rights. As an organisation that works with rangatahi we see the value in giving 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote. In our mahi we see 16 and 17 year olds who are parents making decisions for themselves and their whānau and it only makes sense that they would be able to vote free from discrimination.

There are so many positives that come from early political participation and we already see our rangatahi and many others taking part in systems that have traditionally excluded them, rangatahi are fighting continuously to have their voices heard and this decision is welcomed by our organisation.

Zoe Hawke CEO of E Tipu E Rea encourages Government and Parliament to;

"Take this decision into deep consideration and to give rangatahi the right to vote and change our voting laws as soon as possible. Not only will this make for a better democracy, but it will mean that mātua taiohi and hapū māmā especially are able to participate in systems that have a huge influence on their abilities to be parents".

