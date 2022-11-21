Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E Tipu E Rea Tautoko #MakeIt16 Supreme Court Decision

Monday, 21 November 2022, 1:29 pm
Press Release: E Tipu e Rea

E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services are pleased to see the Supreme Court decision today that declining 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote is inconsistent with the New Zealand Bill of Rights. As an organisation that works with rangatahi we see the value in giving 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote. In our mahi we see 16 and 17 year olds who are parents making decisions for themselves and their whānau and it only makes sense that they would be able to vote free from discrimination.

There are so many positives that come from early political participation and we already see our rangatahi and many others taking part in systems that have traditionally excluded them, rangatahi are fighting continuously to have their voices heard and this decision is welcomed by our organisation.

Zoe Hawke CEO of E Tipu E Rea encourages Government and Parliament to;

"Take this decision into deep consideration and to give rangatahi the right to vote and change our voting laws as soon as possible. Not only will this make for a better democracy, but it will mean that mātua taiohi and hapū māmā especially are able to participate in systems that have a huge influence on their abilities to be parents".

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from E Tipu e Rea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 



Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 