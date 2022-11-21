Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Bill To Lower Voting Age Must Include Option To Just Lower Voting Age For Local Elections

Monday, 21 November 2022, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Make It 16

“We welcome the decision of the Government today to introduce a Bill to lower the voting age to 16. This is an appropriate response to the Supreme Court’s historic decision that the current voting age is a breach of the Bill of Rights Act,” says co-Director of Make It 16 Caeden Tipler (they/them).

“Make It 16 though wants to ensure that this Bill gives Parliament the choice to lower the voting age for local elections only.

“Currently, the voting age for general elections is entrenched (meaning a parliamentary supermajority is required), but the voting age for local elections is not. This means that there could be a situation where there is sufficient support in Parliament to lower the voting age for local elections, but not for general elections.

“This is an opportunity now to test Parliament’s support for the range of options that New Zealand has open to it.

“Countries that have lowered the age have often done it in stages. Germany just announced it is lowering its voting age for European Elections before considering a wider change for federal elections. Scotland also lowered the age for the 2014 Independence Referendum first, before the Scottish Parliament in 2015 unanimously agreed to lower the age for all Scottish elections.”

Make It 16 do not support a referendum on the voting age

“Voting eligibility is a human rights issue and should not be put to a referendum where those who already have the right to vote get a veto on the rights of others. A majority should not decide on whether or not a minority even gets a voice.

“Make It 16 supports statements from the Government that they are not planning a referendum and notes that the voting age was lowered in 1969 and 1974 in New Zealand without a referendum.

“Finally, Make It 16 is also calling on Parliament to change the entrenched provisions that were passed in 1956 with no public debate and are still on the books today. It makes no sense that Parliament could remove the right of women to vote with a 51% majority, but needs a 75% majority to give 16 and 17 year-olds the right to vote in general elections. Make It 16 has submitted on this point to the Independent Electoral Review.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make It 16 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 



Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 