OraTaiao Joins Free Fares Coalition

OraTaiao: NZ Climate and Health Council have joined the Free Fares Coalition – the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity.

OraTaiao Co Convener Summer Wright said, “OraTaiao supports the Free Fares campaign calling for free fares for Community Service Card holders, tertiary students, under 25s, Total Mobility Card holders and their support people. The campaign also calls for the continuation of 50% of fares for all others.”

Half price fares were brought in by the Government on 1 April 2022 to support people with cost of living increases. Half price fares are due to end for everyone other than Community Services Card holders on 31 January 2023.

Wright said, “Half price fares have alleviated financial pressures for many people and been the catalyst for many people switching their transport choices from cars to public transport.”

Wright said, “OraTaiao believes that making public transport accessible for all is a key strategy for reducing carbon emissions and facilitating the co-health benefits that safe and accessible active transport create.”

The Free Fares Coalition has launched a petition to extend half price fares for everyone. This can be found at https://freefares.nz/

