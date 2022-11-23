Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Straterra

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining of Crown-owned minerals is at odds with what is happening globally," Vidal says.

"The world needs more mining to meet climate change goals, so the hunt is on for the mineral supply to meet demand. More than $4 trillion worth of investment is going to be needed over the next 30 years in mining and minerals processing.

"The reality is, an electric vehicle uses six times the minerals of a conventional car, and an onshore wind plant uses nine times more minerals than a gas fired plant. More than 220 tonnes of coal are required to build a wind turbine.

"While most countries with mineral deposits are gearing up to create supply for batteries, to build wind and solar energy production, and to build the infrastructure for a fully electric future, New Zealand is going in the opposite direction.

"This sends a negative message to the investors needed for mining in New Zealand to have a solutions-focused approach to low emissions based in science and evidence, rather than ideology.

"The Prime Minister said this week that we have to trade our way out of financial woes, but it appears that comes with some fine print.

"Trade partners ask me what support the Government gives mining. Those are awkward conversations. And I’m a big champion of brand New Zealand.

"What I can say is we are proud of our responsible mining industry. We operate under strict employment and health and safety laws and stringent environmental regulations.

"Mining companies are doing some world leading work in remediation after mining, sometimes cleaning up the mess left by Crown owned mines.

"New Zealand has minerals and can make a valuable contribution to the low emissions future, but we need enabling law. Demand will always be there and eventually that will put the pressure on supply that will necessitate changes.

"The Government is conflating mining and emissions, when not all Crown minerals are fossil fuels. In fact, mining is less than 0.5% of New Zealand’s emissions."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand minerals and mining sector. Straterra will submit on the Bill when it goes to Select Committee.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 