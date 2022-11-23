Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Open On The Natural And Built Environment Bill And The Spatial Planning Bill

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee

Have your say on two of the three bills replacing the Resource Management Act 1991.

The Chair of the Environment Committee has called for public submissions on the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill. The closing date for written submissions on both bills is Monday, 30 January 2023 at 11.59pm.

Background to the two bills at select committee

In February 2021, the Government announced it intends to repeal the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) through three bills. Two bills are now at the select committee stage; the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill.

The Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBE Bill) aims to protect and restore the environment while better enabling development, and is the primary replacement for the RMA. The NBE Bill would provide for a National Planning Framework (NPF) to replace existing pieces of national direction. Regions would be required to prepare natural and built environment plans (NBE plans).

The Spatial Planning Bill (SP Bill), working in tandem with the NBE Bill, aims to help coordinate and integrate decisions made under relevant legislation by requiring the development of long-term regional spatial strategies (RSS).

Tell the Environment Committee what you think about each bill

Make submissions on the bills by 11.59pm on Monday, 30 January 2023. Submissions can be made on either or both bills. Submissions can be uploaded via the Parliament website at the following links:

· Natural and Built Environment Bill [link to Parliament website]

· Spatial Planning Bill [link to Parliament website]


For more details about the Natural and Built Environment Bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· If you would like help navigating the NBE bill, have a look at an overview of the parts of the bill on the submission page

· Check out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in Parliament about the bill

· You can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for the Environment website

For more details about the Spatial Planning Bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Check out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in Parliament about the bill

· You can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for the Environment website

You can also follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates.

