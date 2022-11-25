Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Monday's Strike Cancelled As NZPFU And FENZ To Meet On Monday

Friday, 25 November 2022, 9:34 am
Press Release: NZPFU

Yesterday, members were advised that today’s (Friday) strike was cancelled as FENZ had provided a revised position on outstanding matters that demonstrated movement but not all matters for inclusion in the collective agreement were resolved.

We also advised at that time that provided a meeting with FENZ could be arranged for early next week we would cancel Monday’s (November 28) strike.

FENZ have agreed to meet on Monday so the NZPFU NCOM have determined to cancel Monday’s strike.

We are attending that meeting hoping to nail the outstanding matters. This is not just an issue of agreed wording – it is critical to ensuring the agreement reached is recorded and protected as terms of the collective agreement, and the details ensure everyone is clear on what will happen and how.

We are confident that provided the appropriate protections are included within the collective agreement that the parties will be able to settle.

We appreciate members’ patience as we head towards the finish line as we cannot settle unless we are satisfied we have achieved the necessary protections for the enhancements negotiated.

