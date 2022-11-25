Have Your Say On The Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill
Friday, 25 November 2022, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk
This bill proposes to make clear that directors of
companies may consider a wide number of factors while making
decisions, other than profit alone.
These factors are
open-ended, but may include the principles of te Tiriti,
environmental impacts, good corporate ethics, being a good
employer, and the interests of the wider
community.
Tell the Economic Development, Science
and Innovation Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 8 January
2023.
