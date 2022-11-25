Have Your Say On The Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill

This bill proposes to make clear that directors of companies may consider a wide number of factors while making decisions, other than profit alone.

These factors are open-ended, but may include the principles of te Tiriti, environmental impacts, good corporate ethics, being a good employer, and the interests of the wider community.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 8 January 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

· Read the bills digest

