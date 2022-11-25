Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill

Friday, 25 November 2022, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

This bill proposes to make clear that directors of companies may consider a wide number of factors while making decisions, other than profit alone.

These factors are open-ended, but may include the principles of te Tiriti, environmental impacts, good corporate ethics, being a good employer, and the interests of the wider community.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 8 January 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

· Read the bills digest

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 



