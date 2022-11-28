Extinction Rebellion Tamaki Makauraru Issue Banks With Letters Of Demand

Extinction Rebellion Tamaki Makauraru (XRTM) is outraged at the dismal failure of COP 27 to stop fossil fuel exploration and extraction. In Aotearoa BNZ, ANZ & ASB insist on ongoing investment in the fossil fuel sector actively contributing to the climate crisis.

Accordingly, this morning XRTM members are issuing these banks with Letters of Demand in the form of ‘notices’ painted on the doors informing the banks that they are to Stop Funding fossil Fuels forthwith.

These replicating the practice of banks pinning Notices of Demand on the doors of properties becoming subject to foreclosure of a mortgage. The notices are

‘That vested interests are putting profits ahead of keeping our ecology able to support us in incomprehensible and outrageous. We have no choice but let these banks know clearly that their investments in fossil fuels is unacceptable,’ says Justine Cockle spokesperson.

Science could not be clearer. The Paris Agreement postindustrial temperature rise of 1.5 degrees has been broken. We need urgent action to keep to below 2 degrees.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says we have the foot hard on the accelerator when we need it on the brake,

Justine Cockle says ‘If governments and corporations wont stop this mad rush to destroying Papatuanuku, the ecosystem we depend on, then we the people have to step up. We cannot sit by while Tuvalu, Kiribati and other Pasifika nations are obliterated, the climate crisis deepens. These ‘Letters of Demand’ are one small step in getting the urgent action needed’

About Extinction Rebellion:

We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. Life on Paptuanuku, Earth, is in crisis. We have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown, and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making. The governments of the world have failed to protect us. To survive, it's going to take everything we've got.

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement with the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel governments into action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

