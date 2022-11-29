CHA Backs Commission’s Call For Affordable Housing, Calls For Inclusionary Housing To Be Included In RMA Reforms

The report from the Retirement Commissioner today highlights the importance of using the current RMA reforms to provide a nationally-agreed framework for inclusionary housing says Community Housing Aotearoa-Ngā Wharerau o Aotearoa CEO Vic Crockford.

The Retirement Commission has found that we are failing to provide adequate housing that meets the needs and aspirations of older people, including on the types of homes they need to age in place. The Commission has called on the Government to find ways to stimulate an increasing supply of affordable, healthy and accessible housing for pensioners, including smaller properties for downsizing and larger properties for multi-generational living.

“As our current housing crisis demonstrates, the private market will not provide the types of homes the Commission is calling for without intervention - nor do subsidies work on their own,” Crockford says.

“That’s why we’re calling for an inclusionary housing policy to be included as part of the RMA reforms.”

Inclusionary housing is a planning tool that can be used to fund affordable housing, as well the types of housing needed in a community. It requires or provides incentives for private developers - usually those delivering big projects - to incorporate affordable housing into their developments, whether through carving off a portion of land or through cash contribution. Crockford says that the RMA reforms are the opportune way for us to use this tool to create more homes targeted at our growing population of older people.

“When enabled at the national level, such as through the RMA reforms, local government is free to get on and direct the funds created by inclusionary housing to wherever the identified need in their community is via community housing providers, such as smaller, accessible homes for single older people or intergenerational homes for families wanting to live together.”

CHA also endorses the Retirement Commissioner’s call to remove barriers to developing on whenua Māori so that there is more capital available for kaumātua housing and other options.

“Because Māori land is often collectively-owned, it can be extremely difficult for those with housing aspirations to access finance, as it is deemed too risky. We encourage the financial institutions to urgently evolve to respond to the society they are in, not to risk frameworks often designed in Australia.”

CHA recently released the following research, Inclusionary Housing: A Pathway Forward in Aotearoa New Zealand and a downloadable copy is available on our website.

© Scoop Media