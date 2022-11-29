Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rally To Defend Reproductive Rights On 3rd December

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 9:07 pm
Press Release: Poneke AntiFascist Action

Pōneke Anti-Fascist Action (PAFC) is calling for Wellingtonians to stand up for the right for people to have safe, supported abortion - and to reject spaces that enable the far-right to spread their politics of misinformation.

On December 3rd, conservatives and right-wing groups will gather in Wellington under the banner “March for Life.” They will call for abortion to be made illegal and for an end to teenagers’ right to health privacy.

“No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy they do not want,” says spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“PAFC will rally on December 3rd, 12.30pm at Te Aro Park, to protect those rights from attack.”

“People in Aotearoa have a right to safe, supported abortion if they choose, and we must not allow conservatives to undo the good work that has achieved these rights.”

PAFC believes rallying against the “March for Life” will also make a clear statement to reject any rally which enables the far-right to spread their politics of misinformation and hate

“Additionally, it is apparent that far-right individuals and groups are piggy-backing on conservative events in an attempt to shift public perception and conversation further to the right,” adds spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“We’ve seen this with Voices For Freedom’s appearance in the Groundswell protests, and with fascist sympathisers such as Kelvyn Alp and Chantelle Baker supporting the Freedom and Rights rallies.”

“People of Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Pōneke are right to be angry about attempts to introduce outdated and disrespectful ideology and roll back years of social progress.”

“People of every gender, age, and body who are willing to show you stand up for human rights are welcome to rally for the right to choose safe, supported abortion.”

“We hope the people of Pōneke will mass at Te Aro Park on December 3rd at 12.30pm to stand up for human rights!”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Poneke AntiFascist Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 