Rally To Defend Reproductive Rights On 3rd December

Pōneke Anti-Fascist Action (PAFC) is calling for Wellingtonians to stand up for the right for people to have safe, supported abortion - and to reject spaces that enable the far-right to spread their politics of misinformation.

On December 3rd, conservatives and right-wing groups will gather in Wellington under the banner “March for Life.” They will call for abortion to be made illegal and for an end to teenagers’ right to health privacy.

“No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy they do not want,” says spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“PAFC will rally on December 3rd, 12.30pm at Te Aro Park, to protect those rights from attack.”

“People in Aotearoa have a right to safe, supported abortion if they choose, and we must not allow conservatives to undo the good work that has achieved these rights.”

PAFC believes rallying against the “March for Life” will also make a clear statement to reject any rally which enables the far-right to spread their politics of misinformation and hate

“Additionally, it is apparent that far-right individuals and groups are piggy-backing on conservative events in an attempt to shift public perception and conversation further to the right,” adds spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“We’ve seen this with Voices For Freedom’s appearance in the Groundswell protests, and with fascist sympathisers such as Kelvyn Alp and Chantelle Baker supporting the Freedom and Rights rallies.”

“People of Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Pōneke are right to be angry about attempts to introduce outdated and disrespectful ideology and roll back years of social progress.”

“People of every gender, age, and body who are willing to show you stand up for human rights are welcome to rally for the right to choose safe, supported abortion.”

“We hope the people of Pōneke will mass at Te Aro Park on December 3rd at 12.30pm to stand up for human rights!”

