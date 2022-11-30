After A Perfect Summer’s Day, Gift A Summer Safe Night

As the sun sets, share that summer feeling by gifting a $20 Summer Safe Night.

It’s that magical hour, when the sun sinks after a perfect summer day. The skies turn a dusky pink, you grab a refreshing drink and relax into an easy evening.

Finally, after a long and difficult winter, we can all look forward to a classic Kiwi summer. We’re all starting to feel this sweet summer feeling... right?

Sadly, no. For some, summer doesn’t bring any relief from the dark. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of family harm in the OECD and for many women and their children, sunset marks another day of living in violence and fear.

That’s why this summer Women’s Refuge is asking Kiwis to gift a $20 Summer Safe Night for women and children who are at risk of domestic violence. We’re asking Kiwis who love a warm, easy evening to help others enjoy it too.

Each $20 Safe Night gifted by a generous New Zealander helps give women and their children access to a safe bed, hot meals, security, and advice. Every Kiwi who donates shares a little bit of sunshine to someone who needs it.

Miranda Harcourt, the face of the Safe Night initiative, says twilight is one of her very favourite times of the day. “This is when our family gets together, has a good catch-up and enjoys some kai. It’s a time when we can reflect on another gorgeous summer day. But we know there are far too many women who only feel fear as the sun sets, knowing that they could face violence at any time.”

“So please, as you sit back and enjoy watching the sun go down, take a minute to gift a $20 Summer Safe Night to help protect women and children who need it tonight.”

Dr Ang Jury ONZM, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge, says New Zealanders’ generosity in supporting the Safe Nights initiative is remarkable. However, New Zealand’s domestic violence rates remain unacceptably high and every $20 Summer Safe Night gift matters.

“We are always so grateful to those who support women and children facing violence. It’s easy to enjoy these warm summer evenings and forget that others aren’t so lucky,” she said.

“Please, if you’re able to, gift a Summer Safe Night today. Your generosity will ensure a woman or child facing danger can be protected against violence.”

The Women’s Refuge $20 Summer Safe Night campaign follows winter’s Great Night In, and last year’s Safe-Night-a-thon. The previous two campaigns together raised nearly 30,000 Safe Nights.

However, many more Safe Nights are still needed. Please gift a $20 Summer Safe Night to someone who needs it tonight.

New Zealand’s family violence statistics

Referrals to Women’s Refuge increased from 49,000 last year to 53,000 this year

Every night more than 200 women and children are too afraid to stay at home.

Women’s Refuge receives an average of 71 crisis calls a day

Women’s Refuge supported nearly 220,000 Safe

Nights across residential, emergency and transitional housing over the last 12 months

Investigations into family harm reached 175,573 over the last year - a 47% increase from 2017

safenight.nz.

© Scoop Media

