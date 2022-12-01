Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Than 123,000 New Kiwis In A Year

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Around 65 per cent of 2021 Resident Visa (2021RV) applications have been processed since the category first opened on 1 December 2021, General Manager, Border and Visa Operations Nicola Hogg said.

“The 2021RV has already provided more than 123,000 individuals (from 67,760 applications) with certainty about their future, so they can now call New Zealand home permanently,” Nicola Hogg said.

“We are well on track to process the vast majority of 2021 Resident Visa applications by June 2023 and over the coming months we can look forward to thousands more individuals becoming Kiwis and committing their future to New Zealand.

“But we know that the change to the processing timeframe from 12 – 18 months has had an impact on applicants’ ability to reunite with their loved ones in time for the summer holidays this year.

“That is why we recently granted travel rights to 2021RV Interim Visa holders to enable them to visit loved ones overseas while they await the outcome of their 2021RV application,” Nicola Hogg said.

Previously, a 2021RV interim visa holder could not apply for another visa and their interim visa expired if they left New Zealand. However, through this change, up to 3,000 interim visa holders were able to request the grant of a visa that allows them to travel overseas. To date, INZ has received more than 300 requests.

“We have also agreed to prioritise 2021 Resident Visa applications from applicants who are currently separated from their offshore partner and/or dependent children by establishing an escalation process so they can request we prioritise their applications. We received around 3,000 requests in the first 10 days.

“These new Kiwis bring valuable skills to help our businesses and economy grow. They are people who want to be here and be sure about their ability to stay here and make New Zealand their home.

“We are very proud of the work our team has done to grant so many people residence through the processing of this new visa category. More than three-years’ worth of resident applications have been granted in one year.”

