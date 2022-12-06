Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Poverty Disproportionally Felt By Māori, Pacific And Disabled Tamariki Is Deeply Concerning

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

The 2022 Child Poverty Monitor released today reports concerning findings of Māori, Pacific and disabled tamariki still being disproportionately impacted by poverty in Aotearoa. These findings echo the reality and ongoing inequalities Barnardos sees every day with many whānau across the motu.

The report, jointly published by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, Otago University and the JR McKenzie Trust, identifies that, while at a national level there has been progress toward the child poverty reduction targets, specific groups of tamariki and their whānau are still left behind.

When looking at those groups, some of the figures highlighted in the report are striking; 26% Māori and 37% Pacific whānau run out of food sometimes or often, compared with 11% European whānau; families of Māori and disabled tamariki are twice more likely than families of Pākehā and non-disabled tamariki to afford essentials and live with material hardship, and this equates to one in four for Pacific children.

While Barnardos welcomes the progress on the reduction of poverty overall, we are increasingly worried about the growing poverty gap impacting Māori, Pacific and disabled children.

“We see pressures on families coming from all directions,” says Mike Munnelly, Barnardos Chief Executive.

“Across Barnardos services, we see that not being able to afford the basics is one of the biggest stress factors on the families we work with, which can make it more difficult for whānau to address other challenges. Lack of stable and sustainable housing is also a major roadblock to whānau accessing the support they need, which is hugely disruptive of children’s lives.”

In Auckland, where over 60% of the tamariki we support identify as Māori or Pacific, Barnardos kaimahi (social workers) have seen a rise in the complexity of needs for whānau. In 2021-22, food and basic resources were the most common referral for families enrolled in our Te Korowai Mokopuna wrap-around programme operating from our Barnardos Early Learning centres in South Auckland. Within this service alone, 600 tamariki and whānau accessed practical support in the last year.

Equitable access to quality, affordable early childhood education contributes to a fair start of life for tamariki. In the last financial year, 1,172 children in our Barnardos Early Learning centres across Aotearoa were offered fee exemptions to support attendance when families need Barnardos most, while 232 families enrolled received extra support with food, clothing vouchers and care packs, as well as help with alternate care arrangements.

“While we welcome some improvement in poverty reduction, the current situation is directly impacting tamariki today and tamariki tomorrow. Our tamariki are our future – we must prevent intergenerational poverty. We believe in an Aotearoa New Zealand where all children thrive because of good care, education and health and where they can access extra support, if and when they need it, in ways that work for them,” says Mike Munnelly.

Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


