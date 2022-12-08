Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Two In Three New Zealand Adults Support Free Public Transport, New Poll Shows

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 9:13 am
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

Two in three New Zealand adults support the government making public transport free for all users, according to the results of a new Horizon Research poll released today. The same poll found that 80 percent of adults support a permanent extension of half-price public transport for everyone, a finding that concurs with a recent 1News Kantar Public Poll.

“Affordable public transport is a key part of helping people to stay connected and to enjoy what our regions have to offer,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day.

“Affordable public transport also reduces emissions. The Climate Change Commission recommended that the government reduce fares to encourage people to cut emissions by choosing public transport instead of private cars.

“The government has halved public transport fares and it is making a difference. One in three riders in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch used public transport more often in June and July because of the subsidy. As many as 15% of riders opted for public transport instead of private car.” (1)

“People are seeing their families more often, accessing healthcare and education, and enjoying recreation opportunities that used to be out of reach.”

“Free fares could make these benefits even more pronounced. Some New Zealanders - those aged 65+ with Supergold cards - already enjoy free public transport. The government has funded that scheme since 2008 and it has improved wellbeing and reduced trips by private car.

“We want to see more New Zealanders enjoy affordable public transport. The Free Fares coalition is calling on Transport Minister Michael Wood to make half-price public transport permanent for everyone. Given that polling shows 80 percent of adults support keeping half-price fares, it is the least they can do.

“We are also calling for free public transport for the groups that need it most: under-25s, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders and Total Mobility Card holders and their support people.

“Reducing fares is good value for money. Half-price public transport costs roughly one-tenth of the government’s cut to fuel excise tax and road user charges.(2)

“It is also critical that public transport is frequent and reliable, and that investment needs to happen along with affordable fares. In a climate emergency, we should use every available lever to reduce emissions.

“With four in five people wanting half-price fares to stay, and the benefits to wellbeing and the environment, the government should make half-price fares permanent. They should also go further by making public transport free for the groups that need it most.”

Poll information:

The Horizon Research poll was an online survey of 1,621 adults in New Zealand conducted from 16 to 22 November 2022. The survey has a maximum margin of error of ±2.4% overall.

(1) See Waka Kotahi research note, p. 17

(2) According to a Beehive press release: $63.1 million for five months of half-price public transport, compared to $589 million for the cut to fuel excise tax and road user charges.

