Condolences On Passing Of John Armstrong

It is with great sadness and regret that we have learnt of the passing of John Armstrong, former political journalist. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, family, and friends.

John will always be remembered as a distinguished journalist who uniquely articulated both sides of any story without personal influence, and allowed the reader to decide the merits of a political position.

His longevity as a journalist was testament to his dedication and professionalism and he will be missed.

© Scoop Media

