Condolences On Passing Of John Armstrong

It is with great sadness and regret that we have learnt
of the passing of John Armstrong, former political
journalist. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, family,
and friends.
John will always be remembered as a
distinguished journalist who uniquely articulated both sides
of any story without personal influence, and allowed the
reader to decide the merits of a political
position.
His longevity as a journalist was testament
to his dedication and professionalism and he will be
missed.
In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..? More>>
