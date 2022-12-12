Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Condolences On Passing Of John Armstrong

Monday, 12 December 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: Rt Hon Winston Peters

It is with great sadness and regret that we have learnt of the passing of John Armstrong, former political journalist. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, family, and friends.

John will always be remembered as a distinguished journalist who uniquely articulated both sides of any story without personal influence, and allowed the reader to decide the merits of a political position.

His longevity as a journalist was testament to his dedication and professionalism and he will be missed.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Rt Hon Winston Peters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 