Government Should Prioritise Fixing Roads Over Flashy Comms Campaigns

The abysmal state of roads in the Dome Valley area has drawn the ire of road users and caused Fulton Hogan to issue an apology. The Government owes taxpayers an apology too, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Campaign Manager Callum Purves says:

“The Government has been explicit in its reluctance to spend their enormous transport budget on roading, preferring to allocate millions to advertising and communications for their Road To Zero campaign.

“We all want to see fewer deaths on our roads, but the Government’s priorities are all wrong. Their vague Road to Zero public awareness advertising campaign comes with an eye-watering price tag of more than $15 million. This is an example of the Government’s splurging on flashy comms campaigns over practical projects.

“Reducing the road toll is not a burden that can be placed solely on New Zealanders through slashing speed limits with a few strikes of a pen in Wellington. Roads that are in a state of dangerous disrepair or receive shoddy work contribute to the death toll and the Government and councils need to take responsibility for that.

“While cars remain the mode of transport most Kiwis rely on, spending on roads maintenance should be the bread and butter for the transport minister over and above pet projects that serve niche populations.”

