Mastercard Releases New Report On Economic Outlook For 2023

Reopening euphoria continues to dominate in New Zealand as retail strength extends beyond essentials like food and energy to travel and discretionary retail.

However, with a mortgage burden 113% of disposable income, households are at a greater risk of becoming overextended due to mortgage liability.

The Mastercard Economics Institute has released its annual forecast for 2023, titled “Economic Outlook 2023”, demonstrating how a new multi-speed global economy will impact growth and consumer spending behaviour. The report found in New Zealand:

High rates & housing: after years of a housing boom, higher interest rates are expected to squeeze the cost of living budgets, shifting the way consumers spend broadly. New Zealand is relatively high on the list where the mortgage burden is well over disposable income, making up 113% of disposable income Because this number is above 100, this means households are at a greater risk of becoming overextended due to mortgage liability In New Zealand, the housing-related share of spending decreased by 2.5 percentage points from 2019 to 2022 (spending at housing-related stories vs. total retail)

Consumers in New Zealand have weathered the macro headwinds better than other markets, likely boosted by a greater willingness to access excess savings, a tight labor market and a stronger recovery in credit spending.

Although consumers in New Zealand are remaining resilient in the face of inflation, a discretionary squeeze on consumer spending may be on the way.

Mastercard expects inflationary pressure to ease next year, with the average inflation rate of developed economies falling from 7.1% in Q4 2022 to 3.1% in Q4 2023.

