Labour Failing To Identify Gaps In Stats

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Trend Analysis

Trend analysis for the period of 1-July to 1-December appears to indicate a substantive disconnect between Labour’s legislation and tangible costs incurred on businesses and constituents.

The six month research period may indicate that Labour leaders developed a marked disconnect between transpiring events and the over simplified data provided to them for making new legislative decisions.

Trend analysis from the research period revealed incongruence between events impacting communities and Labour’s stated views, allowing for these events to be denied as impactful.

CRIME VICTIM RATES

One example is the increase in crime victim numbers during a time when Labour conclusively stated “youth crime is declining” and noted that New Zealand overall crime is not increasing.

Labour appeared to discount crime victim rates while those victim rates hit a high of approximately 30,000 in the month of May. Crime victim rates have direct social and economic impact that the Labour’s statistics fail to correlate.

Costs associated with victim hospitalisation, mental health and social support, as well as lost productivity are potentially being overlooked by Labour when making decisions.

Moreover, the costs and impact associated with the criminals being re-arrested and returned into the criminal justice system may not be integrated in critical statistics used by Labour.

Business impact including lost revenue, increased insurance premiums and other associated operating expenses in higher crime areas continue to incur increasing financial and social costs.

NEW BANKING LAWS

Similarly, Labour enacted Banking law changes that appeared to negate some of their intended purpose.

Labour legislated the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) lending laws for the express purpose “to stop vulnerable people from finding themselves with unaffordable debt,” stated by the Hon Dr David Clark.

Regardless of the good intentions behind the law changes, the impacts were negative to the same “vulnerable people” Labour intended to protect. The new laws substantively cut lending to a broad spectrum of banking customers.

Labour’s new Banking laws unintentionally created a subtle means for discrimination against specific groups and individuals. These “practical amendments” legislated by Labour made it difficult for responsible lower income individuals and students to obtain loans and credit.

Banks, which are fundamentally risk averse, applied the law changes in such a way that may have potentially de-risked some of their loans to businesses and individuals in lower income communities – indicating the possibility that Labour banking law changes may have encouraged bias.

CONCLUSION

The trend for Labour to disconnect and create policies that fail efficacy in the real-world appears to increase each additional year they retain power.

This trend exacerbates social and economic degradation, not only due to numerous incongruent law changes, but also by directly impacting the lives of their voting constituency.

As stated earlier, if the existing Labour leadership continues reliance on incongruent statistics that do not match events, by the election trend analysis expects significant increases in crime victimisation rates and a larger than expected degradation of the New Zealand economy.

Trend Analysis Network is a think tank based in New Zealand created to identify and publish analytical results of future trends in politics, society, and economics.

Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


