Progress Needs To Be Supported By More Research And Evaluation

New Zealand’s goal of reducing daily smoking rates to less than five per cent by 2025 is now within its grasp – but progress needs to be supported by more research and evaluation.

“The Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco -Oceania congratulates the New Zealand Government on passing the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill.” says SRNT-O’s President Professor Coral Gartner.

“This bill is a world-first piece of legislation and the next logical step in tobacco control, with the potential to transform the tobacco smoking landscape and inspire other countries to follow suit. Aotearoa New Zealand’s goal of reducing daily smoking rates to less than five per cent by 2025 (the Smokefree 2025 goal) is now within its grasp.”

The Bill limits the number of retailers able to sell smoked tobacco products; protects future generations from ever taking up smoking by preventing the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born after 2008; and makes smoked tobacco products less appealing and addictive by limiting the amount of nicotine in tobacco products.

“Each of these strategies is built on scientific evidence, much of it from research conducted in our region by our people - so it is ‘fit for purpose’” says Professor Chris Bullen, SRNT-Oceania’s past President.

However, Professor Bullen says that the challenge of doing this successfully and equitably remains an ambitious goal.

While smoking rates are declining, it is not happening fast enough for everyone.

“Māori, Pacific peoples, and people living in the most deprived areas of Aotearoa New Zealand have far higher smoking rates and experience greater health inequities from smoking.” says Professor Bullen.

Aotearoa New Zealand has obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi and the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control to eliminate smoking inequities, and ensure Māori and Pacific are actively engaged in governance, delivery and monitoring.

Professor Bullen says “Māori leadership is fundamental to the Act’s success. The Act will need a concerted, collective effort to realise its full potential.”

Prof Gartner adds, “Other countries are watching and are keen to learn from Aotearoa New Zealand’s experience in tobacco control. The research led by SRNT-Oceania’s members will be a vital part of measuring progress and learning key lessons for tobacco control in other parts of the world.”

The Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT) is the leading global membership-based organisation providing educational, networking and leadership opportunities to researchers working in the field of nicotine and tobacco.

SRNT Website: https://www.srnt.org/default.aspx

The SRNT-Oceania Chapter of the organisation represents researchers in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

