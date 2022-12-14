Ending Half-price Public Transport Will Hurt New Zealanders And The Climate

Ending affordable public transport will hurt New Zealanders and the climate, and the government should reverse the decision, says public transport advocacy group Free Fares.

“Ending the policy goes against the wishes of most New Zealanders,” said spokesperson Mika Hervel. “80 percent of adults want half-price public transport to be permanent, according to two recent polls.” (1)

“Ending half-price fares is a backward step for the climate. Half-price public transport has helped address the climate emergency by encouraging public transport use. According to Waka Kotahi, in June, 4% of all New Zealanders used public transport instead of cars because of half price fares. Among public transport users, one third used public transport more often and 15% had switched from cars because of half price fares. (2)

“We need to lock in those new public transport habits, and build on them, not send people back to their cars.

“We want to ask the Minister of Transport: how will he replace that lost mode shift? Without half-price fares, will it even be possible for our cities to achieve our ambitious patronage targets, for instance in Auckland where the goal is to triple public transport use by 2030? (3) Of course reliable, frequent services matter too and the Government needs to invest in those as well as half-price fares by increasing overall public transport funding,” said Free Fares spokesperson Mika Hervel.

“The change will also harm people. Half-price public transport has eased hardship during the cost of living crisis. It has enabled people to see their families more often and access medical care and education more easily, and relieved stress from financial hardship.

“Inflation, which prompted the policy, is still at large and particularly affects people with lower incomes. Half-price fares therefore remain much-needed relief. In Auckland, people face the loss of this subsidy on top of proposed fare increases from Auckland Transport and a pause of rail services: a triple whammy for public transport users at a time when patronage needs to be increasing to meet emission goals.

“The Government’s Community Connect scheme, which will provide ongoing half-price fares for Community Services Card holders, will not offer sufficient support. Under 25s, tertiary students, and Total Mobility Card holders and their support people all need affordable fares too, but not all are eligible for Community Services Cards.

“There are also bureaucratic hurdles to accessing the scheme. To apply for a Community Services Card you need three documents to identify you, and any copies certified by a Justice of the Peace. Then you need to know how to use your Community Service to access transport in your region. These challenges will limit access and the Ministry of Social Development has no plan to overcome that. The Government could prevent these challenges by providing permanent half-price fares for everyone.

“Fortunately the Government has another chance,” said Mika Hervel. “They can reverse the decision and keep this amazing policy.

“Then they can go further in Budget 2023, by making fares free for groups that need it most: under 25s, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders, and Total Mobility Card holders and their support people.

“That would truly connect communities, and show respect for the climate, wellbeing and the opinions of the vast majority of the public who want affordable public transport made permanent.”

(1) Horizon Research Poll and 1News Kantar Public Poll, both conducted in November 2022.

(2) Waka Kotahi research note, p. 19

(3) The Auckland Climate Plan aims to triple mode share by public transport by 2030. Greater Wellington aims for a 40% increase in transport by public transport and active modes by 2030 (Wellington Regional Land Transport Plan p.7).

--

© Scoop Media

