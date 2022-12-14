Closing Date Extended For Submissions On The Natural And Built Environment Bill And The Spatial Planning Bill

The Environment Committee has extended the closing date for public submissions on the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill. The closing date for written submissions on both bills is now Sunday, 5 February 2023 at 11.59pm.

In extending the closing date, the committee notes that:

· Extensions up to 19 February 2023 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

· Oral submission hearings may start prior to the closing date for written submissions so early lodgment of written submissions is preferred.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think about each bill

Make submissions on the bills by 11.59pm on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Submissions can be made on either or both bills. Submissions can be uploaded via the Parliament website at the following links:

· Natural and Built Environment Bill

· Spatial Planning Bill

