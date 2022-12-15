Corrections Acknowledges Reviews Into The Management Of The LynnMall Supermarket Attacker

Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive:

On behalf of Corrections, I would like to acknowledge the significant and lasting effect this attack has had on the lives of the survivors, witnesses, emergency responders and the New Lynn community. I recognise that the passage of time since this horrific event may not have eased their distress and our thoughts remain with them.

This was an extremely complex case, with multiple agencies working together to manage an individual that presented unique risks. Corrections staff worked extensively to engage Mr Samsudeen throughout his time both in prison and the community with the resources available to them, extending beyond what they have observed in their careers.

However, we acknowledge that both the Coordinated Review and the independent Office of the Inspectorate’s Review into the management of the LynnMall supermarket attacker found there were additional opportunities for engagement with this person throughout his time in our management.

Since these reviews, we have taken a number of steps to further strengthen our psychological services in the area of violent extremism and disengagement.

To assist our psychologists working with people considered at risk of engaging in violent extremism, we are developing new psychological assessment and treatment guidelines. Alongside this we are providing increased training for psychologists in this area.

A Principal Adviser Psychology for violent extremism (to provide advice and support to frontline staff) has been appointed and we are investigating options for general training in psychological assessment and treatment regarding violent extremism. Specialist clinical supervision for staff, where required, is now also provided.

We have also provided more resources to our Persons of Extreme Risk Directorate (PERD) to further support their management of people with highly complex needs.

Prisoners in the Prisoners of Extreme Risk Unit (PERU) are immediately assigned a case manager to ensure their rehabilitation pathway is established as soon as they arrive in the unit. Our Intelligence and Case Management teams are also implementing improved information and intelligence sharing processes to better enable the information flows between both teams, beginning with a particular focus on the first 90 days in custody.

A Community Transitions Manager role has been established within PERD. This role is responsible for providing advice, oversight and maintenance of probation and case management best practice for persons of extreme risk across the country. This ensures there is a strong reintegration and rehabilitation plan in place when a person being managed by PERD is released from prison into the community.

To ensure staff have all the relevant information they need when managing people who pose unique risks in the community, we have requested an increase in the number of staff with security clearances to ensure they can access classified information where necessary and appropriate. We are also investigating options for widening access to training on violent extremism, alongside options for supervision for frontline practitioners working closely with high-risk people in this area.

We are regularly engaging with the Muslim community and meeting with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) to look at ways we can collaborate and further support the rehabilitation of people with extremist views while they are in prison or in the community.

Working with our partner agencies is the most effective way to keep communities safe from violent extremism. As part of this work, we have been involved in the design and development of the Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism National Strategy and Aotearoa New Zealand’s First National Security Strategy, the preventing and countering violent extremism strategic framework, and He Aranga Ake – a multi-agency preventative approach to identifying persons of concern and reducing the likelihood of them causing harm.

I know our staff involved in Mr Samsudeen’s management have been deeply affected by his actions and share my view that any changes that may help prevent others from carrying out similar attacks must be implemented. I am immensely grateful for the extraordinary work they do every day.

Both these reviews provide detailed perspectives on a complex case for Corrections and other agencies. These perspectives are important when a person under our oversight carries out acts that have caused significant lasting harm and distress to members of the public.

We are committed to learning from this event and to continuing our work with partner agencies to keep New Zealanders safe.

