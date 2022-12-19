Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki | Ministry for Children.

Oranga Tamariki and its partners support children and young people in New Zealand who are at risk of harm. The agency works to ensure children and young people are in safe and loving homes and that tamariki and rangatahi Māori thrive under the protection of whānau, hapū and iwi.

The Secretary for Children and Chief Executive is responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership to Oranga Tamariki, ensuring appropriate policies and practices are in place to care for and protect tamariki and rangatahi, including those in the youth justice system. The Secretary for Children is also responsible for ensuring the agency has a fit-for-purpose culture and that decisions and solutions are developed with regions, communities, whanau and iwi.

“I’m very pleased to announce Mr Te Kani’s appointment to this role,” Ms Quilter said.

“He is a dedicated and respected public service leader who is well equipped to continue leading Oranga Tamariki on its journey to rebuild trust and confidence in the care and protection system and improve outcomes for tamariki, rangatahi, and whanau.”

Mr Te Kani is currently the Acting Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki, a role he has been in since October 2021. While in the acting role, he established a new leadership team and strengthened relationships with iwi, Māori, non-government organisations and other key stakeholders. Mr Te Kani has also developed and progressed initiatives under the Oranga Tamariki Future Direction Action Plan, working closely with the Ministerial Advisory Board which provides assurance on progress to the Minister for Children. He also led the development of the first joint children’s agencies’ Oranga Tamariki Action Plan

Ms Quilter said Mr Te Kani is closely connected to the purpose of Oranga Tamariki and is committed to building trust and confidence in the agency including implementing the recommendations from recent reviews of family harm incidents.

Mr Te Kani holds a Bachelor of Arts from Victoria University of Wellington and a Post-graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Massey University.

He has been appointed for three years.

Biography

Mr Te Kani is currently Acting Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children, a role he has held since 2021.

Before this (2020-2021), Mr Te Kani was Head of System Assurance and Continuous Improvement (Covid-19 response) at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

For four years (2017 to 2021), Mr Te Kani was Assistant Commissioner at the Public Service Commissioner.

He was Acting Chief Executive Te Arawhiti in 2020 and Acting Chief Executive Ministry of Pacific Peoples in 2017.

From 2015 to 2017 he was a policy advisor at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Between 2013 and 2015 Mr Te Kani was an Associate Director at Ernst and Young.

For seven years (2006 to 2013) Mr Te Kani was Deputy Secretary, Treaty Negotiations at the Ministry for the Environment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Public Service Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 