Have Your Say On The Budget Policy Statement 2023

The Budget Policy Statement 2023 (BPS) sets out the Government's priorities for the 2023 Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will be made. The BPS 2023 has three overarching goals:

· Continuing to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19

· Accelerating the recovery and rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19

· Laying the foundations for the future, including addressing key issues such as our climate change response, housing affordability, and child poverty.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the BPS by midnight on 29 January 2023.

For more details about the BPS:

· Read the content of the BPS

· Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

