Have Your Say On The Water Services Legislation Bill

The Water Services Legislation Bill is the second of a suite of bills to reform New Zealand’s drinking-water, wastewater and stormwater services—the “three waters” services. Currently, these services are mostly provided by local council. Under the new regime, water services will be provided by four new publicly-owned water services entities.

This bill amends the Water Services Entities Act 2022, which provides for the creation of the new water services entities. This bill would empower the new entities by setting out their functions, powers, obligations, and oversight arrangements, including:

· additional, detailed implementation arrangements for the new water services entities, including provisions relating to the transfer of assets, liabilities, and other matters from local authorities to new water services entities

· service delivery functions and powers, to enable water services entities to deliver water services in place of local authorities

· regulatory functions and powers, to enable water services entities to make rules, plans, and other instruments relating to water services, and engage in compliance and enforcement activities

· pricing and charging arrangements for water services

· detailed changes to local government legislation, the Water Services Act 2021, the Resource Management Act 1991, and other legislation relating to regulation and service delivery of water services.

The committee is also considering another bill related to water service reform—the Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill. That bill is about independent oversight of the water services entities.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Sunday, 12 February 2023, if you are a member of the public. For local government—including local and regional councils—make a submission on the bill by midnight, 17 February 2023.

