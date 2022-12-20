Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Jones Throws Hat Into The Ring For Innes Community Board Seat

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 9:15 pm
Press Release: Ali Jones

After a great deal of thought, former City Councillor (2013-2016) and three term elected member (2013-2022), Ali Jones has decided to contest the vacant Innes seat on the Papanui Innes Central Community Board.

After initially ruling out a run, she says her passion for local politics and wanting to make a positive difference for residents is still there. Jones adds that she has been contacted by a number of local people who have encouraged her to run.

“Having lived in the Innes ward for many years and seeing what still needs to be done, I believe I can be a strong voice around the table,” she says. “Being local and knowing the issues are both absolutely critical to this role; additionally I have a lot of experience in local body politics.”

Jones says walking, shopping, driving and cycling around the Innes area, it’s clear there are still significant issues that need addressing.

“I’m just not seeing council eyes on, or action in, Innes,” she says. “The traffic is atrocious, flooding continues to be a concern, roads and pavement conditions are very poor in places and the intensification issue is only adding to these challenges. At the same time, this is an awesome area with fabulous green spaces, neighbourhoods and close-knit communities which will only get even better with the right representation and local knowledge,” she says.

Jones missed out on a council seat by eight votes in the recent local body elections and hopes she can take the support shown for her in that race and transfer it to the community board election to successfully take the seat in the late February by-election, but isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Voter turnout in by-elections is notoriously low. All I can do is encourage people to vote, and not to assume the person they want to represent them will get even if they don’t vote,” she says. “Being local is really important too, and I hope voters “keep it local” as part of their decision making in late February,” she says.

