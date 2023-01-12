Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Child Abuse Murder Charge Prompts Call For Politicians To Act

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Child Matters

A young woman charged with the murder of an infant boy yesterday has prompted national child abuse advocacy group, Child Matters, to ask how many children must die before New Zealand’s politicians act.

On average, one child died every five weeks in New Zealand in 2022, with many more harmed at the hands of their parent or caregiver.

As we come into an election year, child protection needs to be a priority for politicians, Child Matters says.

Chief Executive, Jane Searle, says while communities need to be part of the solution, it is up to the politicians to take the lead by implementing the changes needed.

“We know what needs to be done, as there have been numerous reports with the same recommendations. Unless we have practical changes made, my fear is that the number of children we lose will increase.”

“Going forward, legalisation requiring mandatory training for professionals working with children and better resourcing and training for government agencies are needed to turn the tables on this issue.”

Last year, an independent review into 5-year-old Malachi Subecz’s death was released, with the Government choosing to accept only some of the report’s recommendations.

“Several more children have died since Malachi’s death in November 2021, and yet there is an apparent resistance from the Government to commit to fixing the problem with obvious solutions like mandatory training and reporting for professionals working with children of suspected child abuse cases,” she says.

Ms Searle says behind the black and white figures are thousands of children who are being abused by those they trust, many of whom are unknown to the police or Oranga Tamariki.

“The frightening truth is, as organisations and families face increasing financial and social pressures, we aren’t seeing resourcing and support being adjusted to match demand.

Ms Searle says the cost of living and housing crisis is putting immense pressure on many families and increasing community capability to support families is essential, so intervention can happen earlier.

She also believes increased public vigilance is crucial to avoid the death of another innocent child or a flurry of abuse cases - as witnessed last summer in New Zealand when three children lost their lives due to suspected abuse.

“If you have concerns about a child’s safety at your work or in a personal capacity, please make sure you speak up.

“We all have a role to play, whether that’s knowing what to do if we have concerns about the welfare of a child (and acting on it), being willing to speak up, or holding our politicians and community leaders to account on these issues,” she says.

Child Matters is an independent child abuse advocacy and training provider and New Zealand’s only national charitable trust dedicated to the prevention of child abuse.

 

  • If you believe a child is in immediate danger the best thing to do is to call the Police on 111.
  • If it's not immediate but you suspect a child may be in an unsafe environment, please contact Oranga Tamariki at contact@ot.govt.nz or phone 0508 326 459, lines are open 24/7.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Child Matters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 