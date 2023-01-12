Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Response To Catholic Church’s Public Relations Statements

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: SNAP

SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) in Aotearoa New Zealand Responds to Catholic Church’s Public Relations Statements

The statements by NZ Catholic Church leaders on “looking forward from the work of the Royal Commission on Abuse in Care,” and their proposed commitments to handle clergy and religious sexual abuse complaints differently, and support mandatory reporting, simply lack credibility.

For Catholic Church leaders to say they support mandatory reporting "but with exemptions" is a contradiction. Mandatory reporting means there must be no “legal, confessional, and therapeutic privilege,” – only respect for privacy at the sole request of the victim or survivor.

Further, to date survivors have not seen any substantial changes in the application and practical procedures responding to abuse complaints. We have seen nothing to bring the Church leaders' public commitments to light.

In fact, sadly, survivor evidence demonstrates continued denial and cover up, diversion, a lack of accountability and no openness or transparency around process.

In internal investigative processes, church investigators have failed to properly investigate. As a consequence, survivors receive letters in private from church authorities stating that their complaints cannot be upheld.

Further, we are seeing more public statements being made by church leaders claiming that they are listening and responding appropriately.

How were they listening when survivors gave their closing statements on the last day of the Royal Commission’s hearing this past October and the bishops and congregational leaders were not present to hear them?

Further, when survivors reached out to the Catholic bishops and congregational leaders back in 2018 when the terms of reference for the Royal Commission included only state-based abuse, to ask church leaders to request to include themselves, they initially refused. So it is simply misleading to now claim they asked to be included, or always wanted to be included.

More distressingly, Catholic bishops recently diverted requests from survivors to have the church’s redress and safeguarding procedures externally audited after survivors informed the bishops that they felt the principles and procedures of the Church's redress were being breached with impunity by the persons church leaders put in charge to oversee those procedures.

Hence, sadly, the “Statement of Catholic Church leaders on looking forward from the work of the Royal Commission on Abuse in Care,” and the claims to commit to changes, including mandatory reporting, simply lack credibility.

The changes need to be real and experienced as real by the people who matter the most – the survivors, in order to have any credibility.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from SNAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: Calls For Formal Inquiry Into Forestry Practices Following East Coast Disaster
The Environmental Defence Society says that the latest disaster on the East Coast needs a formal Commission of Inquiry into forestry practices. “We have seen yet again the consequences of inadequate controls over exotic plantation forestry operations... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 