Meg De Ronde Appointed Chief Executive Of Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Experienced non-profit and human rights director Meg de Ronde is to take executive leadership responsibility at Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission.

De Ronde will take up the position of Tatau-Uruora (kāwanatanga leader/Chief Executive) in April, reporting to Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

She is currently an Interim Regional Director for Amnesty International in the Asia Pacific region, leading a team that supports the human rights work for 19 countries.

Hunt described Meg de Ronde as a natural choice to lead the organisation at this time.

“We are delighted to announce that Meg will be joining us. She has a formidable reputation as people leader and human rights expert, and we know she will be a perfect fit for us as we work to make te Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights real and relevant for all individuals, whānau, and communities.”

De Ronde brings a wealth of human rights expertise and leadership experience from her various roles, including several years as the Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand.

The appointment is the first in a shared leadership model and will work closely with the Tatau-Urutahi (Rangatiratanga leader), when they are recruited.

“It is an honour to be joining the team at Te Kāhui Tika Tangata at such a crucial time for Aotearoa. Bringing human rights to life for communities is a privilege and will provide us with a stronger, more connected society in the years to come. It is also inspiring to be able to support the vision of shared leadership, a model that speaks of an Aotearoa where all rights are realised.“

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission is Aotearoa New Zealand’s national human rights institution and works under theHuman Rights Act to create continuous improvement in the realisation of human rights for all people.

