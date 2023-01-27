Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

OK Boomers, We Failed

Friday, 27 January 2023, 12:02 pm
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

After weeks of rain, the skies in California are cloudless and achingly blue. The seasonally dry stream that marked the periphery of town when I moved here 25 years ago is running full. But the first meditation of the year there brings sorrow that only a complete meditation can transcend.

This place, with a breathtaking view of the fields, foothills and canyon beyond town, is rapidly being “developed.” Which is to say trashed by cheap apartment blocks and poorly designed houses, businesses and civic centers.

The magnificent sycamore, with its twin spires, fell last year. Its massive trunk lay on the bank to my right, while the bulk of the tree lies like a white whale along the edge of the creek.

I had many tremendous meditations under that sycamore over the years, but after a fire swept across the fields over a decade ago, it slowly died, losing its limbs like a leper until it crashed to the ground. I felt, seeing it slowly die, was a bad sign every time I went.

This place, a sacred place to indigenous people, was wild when I moved to this small city. Many animals made the habitat their home, but the pheasant, long-eared rabbits, raptors and rattlesnakes are all gone now. The growth of the city was inevitable, but did they have to trash this beautiful place with tacky buildings?

Trash in the form of garbage bags, tarps, bottles and other junk has also been washed down the creek, and lies around me. I pick up what I can, and take my seat on the bank for the last hour before sunset.

For a half hour the descending sun is fairly warm, and despite the ugliness of man, I can still see the hills. Reactions to the darkness of man become the vortex of one’s own darkness. Watching one’s reactions without identification as ‘my reactions,’ the general darkness I felt all day dissipates. The mind quiets, the heart grows tranquil, and a meditative state begins.

Just then, a pair of Canadian geese swoops in low from the direction of the hills. When they see me, instead of landing in the creek with the current, as it appeared they were going to do, they turn sharply and glide to a halt across the stream.

Minutes before sunset, there’s a brief alpenglow on the hills, followed by an even briefer lavender light that suffuses them as if from within.

Immediately after sunset, a sudden chill fills the air, heavy with dampness and redolent of rich smells of earth. Dusk descends quickly as I bike home, lighter and freer despite the loss of a favorite meditation place.

As I pedal back, an egregious sentence I read earlier in the day by a prominent boomer comes to mind: “We’ll help turn back the clock a little, toward the world we actually built in our youth.”

The last of the baby boomers will be 65 or older in 2030. “The Who’s” anthem, “My Generation,” has become a dirge. We boomers have contributed to making the world a hellish place.

Did we end war? After decades of more “wars of choice,” the world is one cross-border strike away from world war. Even the conceit that our protests and marches ended the Vietnam War is false. There was no way America was ever going to win that war, and we pulled out at the end, when we could and should have pulled out much earlier.

Did we halt the destruction and decimation of the Earth? As the world shoots beyond totally destabilizing warming from burning fossil fuels, and the Sixth Extinction accelerates, the question is ludicrous.

Did our counterculture bring about a true culture of comity and compassion? California, the most progressive state in the USA, with the strictest gun laws in America, just endured four slaughters within a few days.

As much as I agreed with many of the premises of the counterculture regarding the rot at the core of America, even as a sophomore in college I didn’t subscribe to the prescription, which is as superficial as mass marches and doing your own thing.

The notion that there are only perspectives, and that what is doesn’t exist since it’s all a matter of opinion, devolved into “my truth” on the left, and Q-anon on the right.

This is the world boomers largely have built, the same old world we inherited, only worse. So it’s annoying as hell to hear the leading voices of my generation blithely utter delusional fantasies like, “We’ll help turn back the clock a little, toward the world we actually built in our youth.”

Not only does such a sentiment indicate an utter lack of cultural and global awareness (not to mention self-awareness), it perpetuates the lies with which boomers have boxed and bollixed the next generations.

It isn’t that we were too radical; it’s that we weren’t radical at all the true, root meaning of the word, which is to go tothe root. Can we still do so, thinking together with the generations we’ve heretofore hamstrung, before it’s too late?

Martin LeFevre

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Bad Outlook For Fuel And Transport Costs


Ok, there’s good news and bad news in this week’s inflation figures, but bad > good. Our inflation rate held steady but hey, at a level below the inflation rate in Australia. The main reason for the so/so result here? A fall in petrol prices of 7.2% offset the really terrible price rises in say, fruit and vegetables. The cost of international travel also rose sharply in the last quarter of 2022, by a whopping 19%...
More>>


 
 


National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>



Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 