Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unbalanced And Inaccurate Greyhound Racing News Item Breached Standards

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

A Newshub item discussing the alleged misuse of public funds for safety improvements at a greyhound racetrack was unbalanced and inaccurate, the Broadcasting Standards Authority has found.

The Authority has upheld a complaint by Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) that the broadcast screened on Newshub Live at 6pm on 29 May 2022 breached the balance and accuracy standards.

The item reported on the alleged “reinstatement” of dangerous starting boxes at Manawatū Raceway. It went on to detail issues with the track and included comments from Racing Minister Grant Robertson and SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan, as well as a paraphrased statement from GRNZ.

GRNZ alleged the programme did not present a balanced view of the issue and misled the audience on key facts about what action was taken at the raceway.

The BSA found the item was presented in a way that favoured the perspectives of those critical of the racing club’s actions, without giving reasonable opportunities to provide balance from the other side of the story.

It also found that a number of factual errors in the item meant, overall, viewers were materially misled.

The Authority acknowledged media play a vital role in scrutinising public expenditure. The programme raised questions and explored allegations that “carried value and public interest in terms of whether taxpayer dollars had been appropriately spent”, it said.

“However, there is also public interest in ensuring the audience has the benefit of both sides of the story…In this case, the broadcaster’s presentation of the facts and favouring of particular (critical) perspectives undermined the public interest in the story, causing potential harm under the balance and accuracy standards that outweighed freedom of expression,” the BSA said.

In finding a balance standard breach, the Authority said it did not consider GRNZ’s countering perspective was given a “fair voice” or that the broadcaster gave “reasonable opportunities” for balance to be provided on that side of the issue.

It found the item also breached the accuracy standard as the broadcast overall was misleading and Newshub failed to make reasonable efforts to ensure it was accurate and did not mislead.

“A more complete and neutral presentation of the facts would have better served the public interest and ensured viewers were not materially misled,” the Authority said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 