Labour Selects Sarah Pallett To Contest Ilam

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party has selected Sarah Pallett as its candidate for the Ilam electorate in the 2023 general election.

Sarah has been the MP for Ilam since the 2020 General Election. She currently sits on two Select Committees, is the Chair of the Labour Women’s caucus, and is also a member of the Cross-Party NZ Antarctic Parliamentary Group.

“When I was elected, my promise was to have an inclusive style and to work hard for all constituents,” Sarah said.

“Since then, I’ve delivered on my promise. I’ve worked tirelessly for my community, including recently securing the support of Spark to greatly improve cellphone coverage in the McLeans Island area.

I have forged strong links with local businesses and community groups, visited schools and retirement villages, hold regular constituent clinics and have assisted numerous people and organisations to resolve their problems.

I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to continue to represent the people of Ilam.”

This record of local achievement is in addition to Labour’s nationwide record of protecting New Zealanders from the pandemic, supporting family budgets through challenging economic times, and making progress in long term issues such as climate change, housing, and child poverty.

