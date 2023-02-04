Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Announces Candidate For Dunedin Electorate

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 7:37 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Dunedin branch of the Green Party has selected Francisco Hernandez as its candidate for the Dunedin electorate in this year’s general election.

Francisco Hernandez was the Otago University Students Association President in 2013. He has held a number of roles in the public service including as Parliamentary Policy Advisor to the Green Party co-leaders. As Senior Analyst at the Climate Change Commission he led the waste workstream. He currently works as a Principal Advisor Climate Change in local government. He is a climate activist who attended the 2015 Paris Climate Talks as a youth delegate and was inspired by the proceedings to help lead the successful campaign to pass the Zero Carbon Act as a member of Generation Zero.

Francisco said, “I will be a strong voice for Dunedin. The Greens advocate for transformative solutions which will deliver what the people of Otago need. A vote for the Greens is a vote for thriving communities and strong climate action. Only the Greens will take bold action to address climate pollution, advocate for well-funded local public services and ensure everyone has what they need to live a good life.”

Dunedin Greens co-convenors Bridie Lonie and Alan Somerville say they are delighted to have Francisco standing. “Francisco connects with our tertiary students, working families and the wider community,” said Mr Somerville. “His experience and expertise around the causes and effects of climate change are hugely relevant just now. The recent flooding in the North Island shows us how urgent action on climate really is.”

“Dunedin has been one of the top electorates for the Green Party vote in the last four elections,” said Ms Lonie. “The Greens have been a consistent voice for honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and action on inequality, climate change, and protection of nature.”

© Scoop Media

